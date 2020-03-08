Gerold William Guffey, Jerry "Guffey"^age 86 passed away March 4, 2020, at his home in Syracuse Utah, with his family by his side. Jerry was born in Salt Lake City Utah on Aug. 12, 1933, to William & Josephine Guffey. He was raised in Woods Cross and got is an education in Bountiful. After high school, Jerry served in the U.S. Navy, as a machinist mate aboard the U.S.S. Fletcher, and served in the Korean War. He was honored to be recognized as a Veteran and proud of the service he gave.
Jerry married Norma Jean Hargis on May 25, 1956, and they were blessed with four children, Richard, Kathy, Kenneth, and Clint that were the light of their lives. Jerry owned and operated the G&R Winch service throughout his life and never met a stranger as he became a friend with all he met. He loved animals, especially his cats that greeted him each day, his donkey's and his goats. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed going to visit them and be around people.
Those mourning his passing are children Richard (Rauni) Guffey, Kathy (Wally) Wood, Carrie Guffey, Clint (Jodi) Guffey, James (Karol) Newman, 15 Grandchildren, and their spouses, and 20 Great-Grand children, sisters Alice (Garry) Anderson and Sharon (Kevin) Swenson, Jerry is preceded in death by his wife "My Bride"^Norma Jean, son Kenneth, his parents Bill and Aunt Josie, three sisters Margie, Fern, and Jean, and brother Leroy. The family would like to thank the Veteran's Hospital & the staff of Hospice for the loving care they provided.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (V.F.W.) building 1389 N. Main St. in Layton, Utah from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Tabiona Cemetery at a later date.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: