October 5, 1942 ~ December 20, 2019
Gerry Wayne Spinden, 77, passed away on December 20, 2019. Gerry was born October 5, 1942, in Ogden the son of Clifford Ernest and Shirley Elaine Nye Spinden. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Gerry married Kaylene Allen in Ogden on February 14, 1976; later solemnized in the Ogden Temple.
He worked for the U.P. Railroad and also as a bookkeeper for Maw Equipment Co. He enjoyed traveling, boating, swimming and playing church basketball.
Gerry is survived by Kaylene his wife of 43 years; children Michael Gerrywayne Spinden, Michelle Spinden Beckham, Brenda Wagstaff Hunt, Thomas William Wagstaff and Brian Leroy Wagstaff; 11 grandchildren Annabelle, Timothy, Benjamin, Hayden, Heather, Amber, Steven, Brianna, Spencer, Joshua and Sydney; and six great-grandchildren; also two brothers David Spinden and Mark Spinden. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dee Spinden.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Roy 9th Ward, 4250 So. 2175 W. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, December 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
