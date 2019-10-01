Gertrude "Trudy" Taylor Daich

July 12, 1933 ~ September 26, 2019
Trudy Taylor Daich, 86, our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019. She was born to Loran Josiah and Mary Bell Taylor on July 12, 1933, in Ogden, Utah.
Trudy grew up in Ogden and married John Paul Hougaard; together they had five children. They later divorced. She then married the love of her life, Mitchell Daich. Together with his son Mickey, they were the parents of six children. As a family, we took many trips together including Vernal Utah, Grand Canyon, Chicago, Mirror Lake, and many others.
Trudy was a great homemaker, wife and mother and worked at the Defense Depot Ogden where she made many friends. She retired from there after many years of service. After the children were raised, she and Mitch loved to travel, especially with their friends with the Shriners organization. She was active in the Masonic auxiliary organizations, including the Order of the Eastern Star and Ogden Nile Club. She also was a member of the Altruist Club and P.E.O.
Trudy loved her family and would always tell them how proud she was of them and that she was so lucky to have such wonderful, successful children, to which they would reply, "Yes, none of us were in jail."
She is survived by her loving children: Gregory (Tamara), Paulette (Lyle), Mickey (Sonya), Michael, Jon (Almarie), David; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters and brother, Jeanette Kapp, Norma Brown, and Robert Taylor.
Friends may visit with the family Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St, Ogden, UT. Funeral Services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary on Friday, October 4th at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00-10:45 a.m.
Interment will follow at Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: