December 22, 1943 ~ April 25, 2020
Gilbert passed away peacefully in St George Utah Saturday April 25th where he moved to in his final years to be closer to his children. He was preceded in death by his son Scott Hancey, he's now reunited with his fishing buddy. gilbert was born in Ogden Utah and attended Weber high school. He loved everything outdoors, hunting,fishing, and camping with his family.
He is survived By three children, Dean and Angell Hancey, Denise Dalton and Mark Hancey. also survived by his three sisters, his twin Renee and kenneth hogge, Rebecca and Gary Evans,and Carol lively. Grandchildren are Brock and brogan Dalton, Chance Thomas and Chad Hancey, and Kylie Hancey. Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral services.