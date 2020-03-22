Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Gilbert M. Gabaldon (86), was born March 4, 1934, in Bernalillo, New Mexico to Jose and Senovia Gabaldon and raised in Ogden, Utah.
He met the love of his life, Toni Sanchez, in Ogden, Utah, and was married on June 6, 1959, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ogden, Utah.
Together they had four children: Linda (Catarino) Puente; Cindy (Ron) Osborne; Jesse Gabaldon and Maria Benella Gabaldon (Deceased).
He was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Anthony (Laura); Candice (Nick); Sean (Chandra); Ashley (Rob); Dominique; Alex; Kayla; Devin; Payton; Keana; Demetri and Gabi. He was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Peyton, Laylah, Devin, Jayceon, Lucas, Ezekiel, Ayden, Julianna, and Bodhi.
He was a lifelong active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and attended Mass faithfully. His pride and joy was his family. He enjoyed spending time with them during Sunday dinners and attended numerous family gatherings. He worked for Amcor Corporation and retired after 34 years; afterward, he worked various side jobs including shuttling all his grandchildren to school.
Gilbert loved fishing, hunting, camping, family trips to Lava Hot Springs, weekly bus rides to Wendover with his wife, playing his guitar, listening to his favorite artist "George Strait," and watching old western movies. He had a passion for working on cars, doing home improvements, pampering his beautiful rose garden, and taking pride in keeping his yard, home, and everything else immaculate.
Gilbert was a genuinely kind individual with a loving heart. He was blessed with the "Gift of Gab"^and would share unending stories with anyone he met.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, his daughters and son, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Ventura (Harold), Ernie, Aurelio, Toby (Viola), Teresa (Henry), Margaret (Louie), Fred, Rosie, Rita, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, parents, sisters Dorothy and Sophie, and his mother and father-in-law.
The family would like to thank everyone at Intermountain Hospice especially his nurse Lisa; Dr. Bilal Aijaz, Adam Craner PA; and his loving wife for all the wonderful care they provided him. A special thank you to Father Martin Picos and Deacon Thom Rodgers for their weekly visits when he couldn't attend Mass.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4050 S. 3900 W., West Haven, Utah. Holy Rosary will be recited prior to the Mass at 9:00 AM at the church.
