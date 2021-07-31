Gina Leigh Franco
March 21, 1966 - July 14, 2021
Gina was born on March 21, 1966 in Ogden, Utah to Michael and Nannette. She graduated from Bonneville High School in 1984. Gina moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1991 and worked at TRW where she met her best friend and the love of her life Ralph Franco who she married in 2004. Gina had extensive experience in manufacturing and quality control; she worked in the industry for almost 20 years. Gina was a kind and compassionate person; she was creative and enjoyed making crafts, especially with her children and grandchildren. Gina was a gifted home cook and baker; she always made sure that everyone had their favorite dish or dessert for birthdays, holidays and other family events.
Gina is survived by her husband Ralph Franco, daughter Kelsie (Ian) Dunmire, son Daniel Lomeli, grandson Chase Dunmire, granddaughters Roxy Dunmire and Genevieve Mugits, mother Nannette Sepulveda, stepfather Robert Sepulveda, her brothers Michael (Randi) Briseno, David and Adam (Megan) Sepulveda, sisters Carli and Stefani Briseno, step-grandmother Connie (Frank) Chase, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gina is preceded in death by her grandparents Amelia and Jesus Briseno, by her grandparents Frank (Russ) and Frances Chase, by her father Michael Briseno and her daughter Amanda Lomeli.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 am, Friday, August 13th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 141 N Macdonald, Mesa, AZ, all are welcome to attend. Mass will be followed by a celebration of life at the home of Michael and Randi Briseno located at 880 E Oakland St., Gilbert, AZ. Flowers may be sent to Queen of Peace Catholic Church the day of the mass.