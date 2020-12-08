Giovanni Favero Dec 8, 2020 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Giovanni FaveroGiovanni Favero,50, Died in Ogden, Utah.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden street encampment leads to uneasy back and forth between homeless, officialsClearfield woman jailed after double stabbing and brawlPolice find Brigham City man passed out drunk after attack on girlfriendTremonton man charged with allegedly raping woman after summer swim outingOgden man sentenced to prison for running drug ring on Montana reservationCase of father-son fight over church mission heads toward trial3 Davis County schools experience COVID-19 outbreaks; 2 close, 1 will take part in pilot programMan pulls gun on Ogden grocery store employeesRoy intersection focus of planned upgrade ahead of larger 5600 South overhaulLayton woman charged in escape from police, dash onto I-15 +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Syracuse High will close due to COVID-19 outbreak despite pilot testing attempt After five rounds, Box Elder County bull rider Tyler Bingham in ninth place at National Finals Rodeo UTOPIA pitches fiber network proposal to North Ogden leaders to bolster internet accessibility Girls basketball preview: 2020-21 region outlooks for northern Utah Prosecutor: Victims lucky to survive 14-shot drive-by attack in busy downtown Ogden Prep boys basketball: Players to watch in 2020-21 Inversion season is here, and your COVID-19 mask may protect you from the bad air With bonds in place, Ogden to begin large waterline replacement project on East Bench