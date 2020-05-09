Gisela Ickler Faldowski

August 28, 1926 ~ May 5, 2020
Gisela Faldowski, 93, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the company of family.
She was born August 28, 1926 in Gottingen, Germany.
Following her marriage at the end of World War II, Gisela moved to the United States to be with her husband. Leon Faldowski, who preceded her in death in 1995.
Gisela loved to ski, travel, and to visit her sister in Germany. She also loved to cook and care for her family. Gisela had two sons and was preceded in death by her eldest son, Maurice Faldowski in 2014.
Gisela is survived by her youngest son, Don, and two grandchildren, Stephanie (Kevin) and Ryan. Affectionately known to many as Oma, (Grandma), Gisela was a kind and compassionate person who will be dearly missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: