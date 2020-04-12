August 28, 1937 ~ April 6, 2020
Gladyce Mae O'Dell, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 6, 2020.
The daughter of Lawrence Aaron Dunn and Clara Ethel Cornell, Gladyce was born on August 28, 1937, in Ogden, UT. Raised and schooled in Utah, Gladyce graduated from Weber High in Ogden class of 1955.
Gladyce retired from Thiokol as an Electronics Technician.
On June 14, 1957, she married Edison Harold O'Dell. They raised their four children, Robert, Kieth, Danette, and Dwayne.
Gladyce loved camping, hunting, and family parties. Gladyce had a huge heart especially when it came to her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be remembered as a fun, sweet Mom, Grandma and GG (Great-Grandma).
Gladyce is survived by her son, Kieth O'Dell, Syracuse; daughter, Danette Stewart, Ogden; son, Dwayne (Tracie) O'Dell, Ogden; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edison and oldest son, Robert.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date after all the world is right again.
