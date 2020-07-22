May 8, 1928 ~ July 17, 2020
Gladys Pauline Pratt Ericson died on July 17, 2020, as the result of injuries suffered in a tragic automobile accident.
Born May 8, 1928 to Frank and Emma Cole Pratt in Ogden, Utah, she was the fourth of six daughters, the first after Frank and Emma immigrated to the United States to begin their new life as American citizens. Gladys remained incredibly proud of her British heritage to the end of her life. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1946.
Gladys was married on November 9, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple to Elmer H. Ericson, the handsome love of her life. He died on June 21, 1980. She later married Wayne Vause. He passed away in 2009.
Gladys was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A deeply spiritual person, she often said her faith was in her heart.
Above all, Gladys was kind. She loved without reservation. She was fiercely stubborn and independent and loyal. She was tenacious and shone brightest in the face of adversity. She knew without the aid of a calendar, the birthdates of every last one of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always sending them very special birthday cards which told of her love and sense of pride. Her life was full, rich, and loving.
Gladys is survived by four children, Vickie (Pete) van der Have; Stephanie (Scott) Chamberlain; Susan Ericson, and Clayton (Martha) Ericson; eleven beautiful grandchildren, Heidi, Claire, Mandie, Erin, Melissa, Mitzi, Eric, Rebekah, Thomas, Grace, and Sean. She will be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren Austin, Cassidy, Mia, Lauren, Ashlyn, Bryce, Emme, Aubrey, Aspyn, Naomi, and Eveen. She is also survived by her beautiful and loving sister, Evelyn Pratt Woolley. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, four of her sisters, and her husbands, Elmer and Wayne.
Private graveside services with a celebration of her life will be held on July 28 at 11:00 AM at the Plain City Cemetery. Myers Mortuary in Ogden is handling her final arrangements. Out of care and an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is making available live streaming in lieu of a public service. The livestream will be available through www.facebook.com/myersmortuary. A link will also be provided on her virtual guestbook at:
Good night, sweet mom and grandma,
May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.