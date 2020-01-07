Gladys Veronica Rodriguez Palacios Ackerman

February 23, 1970 ~ January 2, 2020
Gladys Veronica Ackerman, 49 passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her husband, children, mother and brothers.
Veronica was born February 23, 1970, to Oscar Palacios and Gladys Rodriguez in Jesus Maria Lima, Peru. On October 21, 2003, she married the love of her life Larry Edward Ackerman Jr. in Farmington, Utah. From that union she had one daughter and two sons.
She graduated from El Colegio de los Sagrados Corazones High School in Peru and after graduating she attended IPP Instituto Peruano de Publiciadad University where she majored in Interior Design.
Veronica was a devout Catholic and had a strong belief in our Lord Jesus Christ.
Her hobbies were doing art projects and cooking, but her most treasured hobby was spending time with her beloved husband, three children, family and friends.
She is survived by her husband; Larry Jr., daughter; Solange Victoria, sons; Matias Larry, and Henry Edward Ackerman all of Roy, Utah; her parents, two brothers; Rudy and Ralfo all of Peru.
The family will meet friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden Utah.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary's Catholic Church 4050 S. 3900 W. West Haven, Utah.
Interment at Washington Heights Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that cared for Veronica while she was ill, we would also like to acknowledge the nurses from Summit Hospice for their compassion and care, God bless you.
