February 15, 1950 ~ August 18, 2019
Glen Cooley, born on February 15, 1950, died unexpectedly August 18, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Modesto,California. Glen lived most of his life in Ogden, Utah. He has two sons Garrick and Josh Cooley, with his first wife Vicki. In 2017, Glen got remarried and moved to California.
Glen spent most of his life working in construction, he was very talented and could build anything. Glen never met a stranger. He would talk to anyone and could talk your ear off. He loved his family and was adored by them and by all who knew him. Glen loved hunting, fishing, and being in nature. He loved children and coached football, basketball, and baseball teams for years. He was a Raptor fan and a Weber State University football fan.
Glen was cremated at Allen Mortuary in Turlock, California and is coming home to Utah for his final resting place. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and the dogs he loved. Glen is survived by his son's Garrick and Josh, and many other beloved family and friends.
Please Join us in a Celebration of Life for Glen, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., at 2151 E. 6225 S. South Ogden, UT. The family would love to hear any stories and memories you would like to share, we know there are many. Thank you for your love and support as we Celebrate the Life of Glen Cooley.