Glen J Bybee
March 22, 1947 ~ August 6, 2021
My dad Glen J Bybee passed away peacefully August 6, 2021 surrounded by his girls. My dad was born March 22, 1947 to Max and Olive Bybee in Ogden, Utah.
My dad and mom, Nancy Bybee, were married August 8, 1981 (40 years!) and went on to have two really cool daughters. After 43 years, my dad decided to retire from the Union Pacific Railroad so he could devote more time to skiing and golfing, oh and his family. My dad also spent 25 plus years volunteering for the Nordic Valley Ski Patrol and we spent many memorable weekends there. My dad was a great man with a huge heart who always put others before himself. He always made time for his family, attending all sporting events, plays and whatever else his daughters were up to. He enjoyed working with his hands and always had a project he was working on. He was an artist at heart, and we always had the best carved or painted pumpkins on the block. While my dad was not a religious man, he was often heard talking to God while fixing things.
Eleven years ago, my dad was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and had eight great years before it started taking ahold of him, but he never let it get him down (literally he could not sit still). My dad's memory will continue to live on with his wife, Nancy; his two really cool daughters, Lisa and Nichole; his brother, Alan (Sue) Bybee; and many good family and friends.
Per my dad's request no viewing or services will be held, not really Glen's style.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the backyard he and my mom spent many hours together perfecting and making their own.
In lieu of flowers (my mom is very allergic) we ask that you donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation whose goal is to develop a better treatment and a cure for Parkinson's, the disease that took our dad too soon.
