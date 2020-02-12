LAYTON^- Glen L. Anderson, 87, passed away February 8, 2020.
He was born on September 21, 1932, the son of George Andrew and Cora Larsen Anderson in Emery, Utah.
He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, and was honorably discharged, as a Corporal.
Glen married Joyce Foster Stephens on June 17, 1955, in the Manti Temple. They celebrated 64 years together.
Glen retired from Hill Air Force Base after 33 years as a carpenter.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a ward clerk and home teacher. He was also a scoutmaster.
Glen loved fishing, hunting, collecting, cutting, polishing rocks and jewelry making. He was quite the rock hound and it was a family event. Glen was a self-taught rock master and he loved teaching his craft.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce S. Anderson, Layton; children, Susan A. Lealaitafea, Layton; Steven S. (Lori) Anderson, Hooper; Ellen A. (Michael) Nope, Riverton; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother, Afton Anderson, Layton; and sister, Jeannine Wilcox, Layton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Jack Wilcox, and sister-in-law, Sandy Anderson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
