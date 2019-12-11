September 29, 1947 ~ December 9, 2019
Glen Lawrence Wade, West Point, Utah, died Monday, December 9, 2019, from complications of a stroke. He was born on September 29, 1947, in Ogden, Utah. He was the first son of Lawrence and Ann H. Wade. He had a wonderful childhood growing up on a dairy farm in Warren, Utah. As a boy, he loved adventure and nature. He graduated from Weber High School in 1965.
He served a mission to Sydney, Australia. Glen worked hard and developed a love of the gospel and the scriptures. He studied them his whole life. He taught the gospel to many people who then became lifelong friends.
Glen served his country by joining the US Army Reserves. He was always very patriotic and loved our country.
When Glen returned from his mission, he attended Weber State University and graduated with a degree in Chemistry. While at Weber State, Glen met and married the love of his life Nancy Boyington. They were married in the Logan Temple on March 17, 1972. This would be the beginning of a lifetime of adventures together.
He has always been proud of his alma mater, and served on the WSU National Advisory Council. Glen and his wife Nancy were named WSU Alumni Homecoming King and Queen in 2019.
He attended Georgetown University dental school and graduated in the top ten percent of his class in 1976. He started a dental practice in Roy, Utah, and worked there for over 40 years. Glen became friends with his patients and loved serving them. He had a wonderful loyal staff who worked with him for many years.
Glen had an unwavering testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, Young Men, Scoutmaster, and Primary teacher. He served as bishop in the Clearfield 6th ward, where he has many close friends. He also served in the Ogden Utah Temple as a temple worker. Glen loved to discuss the gospel and was a master teacher. Evenings in his home were filled with gospel discussions where Glen would bear his testimony of the Savior to his friends, children and grandchildren. There was nothing he loved more than his children and grandchildren. He would do anything for them, and they all knew it. He was passionate about everything he did, especially in showing his wife, Nancy, how much he loved her.
He was a powerful influence for good and served in many organizations; West Point City Council and Planning Commission, Weber County Sheriff's Posse, and Golden Spike Mule Club. He coached youth sports for over 25 continuous years.
Glen loved farming, ranching, hunting and the cowboy way of life. He passed this legacy on through teaching his children and grandchildren the value of hard work, fun, adventure and responsibility. He loved riding horses and mules with his friends. He rode with a loose rein.
His passion for life was shared with all. He helped and served everyone he met. He embodied charity, honor, courage, integrity, and service. He believed in doing what was right, even if it wasn't easy or convenient. He truly showed love towards every person he met and would help them in any way he could. Matchmaker.
Glen is survived by his wife Nancy and their children; Elizabeth (Daniel) Yardley, Jennie (Derek) White, Spencer (Amber) Wade, Alyson (Brett) Rogers, Raechel (Randy) Olson, Colton (Joy) Wade, and 21 grandchildren. Glen had a close relationship with each of his siblings and is survived by all of them; Don (Sherry) Wade, Blaine (Ilene) Wade, Dale (Mary) Wade, Janece (David) Long, and Eileen (Bud) Matheson. He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren Lauren Rogers and Joshua Wade.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the West Point Lakeside Stake Center, 800 North 4000 West. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road and Friday from 9:30 to10:30 a.m. at the Stake center.
Interment, West Point Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: