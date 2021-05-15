Glenda Fay Nielsen Hadley
1930 ~ 2021
Glenda Fay Nielsen Hadley returned to her heavenly home on May 11, 2021 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 12, 1930 to Clifton Alvin Nielsen and Flora May Perry in Ogden, Utah.
She lived her early life in Slaterville and Ogden. She dearly loved her parents and her brother Russell.
Glenda, at an early age, learned how to sew, and was soon able to make her own clothes.
She attended Ogden City Schools where she met and later married Harlen Hancock. Three children blessed their marriage, Larry, Diane, and Darla.
Glenda, naturally athletic, enjoyed fishing, water skiing, and snow skiing. She worked for many years as a highly skilled Tailorist at Utah Tailoring Mills. She and Harlen were later divorced. After some years, she met and married Dwaine J. Hadley. They had a beautiful love story, enjoying traveling, boating, and just being together. Glenda was an exquisite cook and housekeeper. They resided in Ogden and Mesquite, Nevada. Dwaine died in 2007.
Glenda loved her family. They loved her and learned from her quiet, resilient courage. Glenda passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her brother Russell (Margie) Nielsen, and her children; Larry (Susan Gibby) Hancock, Diane (Sherm) Hancock Kelstrom, Darla Jean Hancock (Marc) Roop; 13 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
The family would like to thank IHC Hospice and the Meadows Memory Care providers for their kind, compassionate service.
A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery 602 20th Street. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com