September 25, 1933 ~ June 6, 2020
"Together Again"
Glenda June Garder Gardner went peacefully into the loving arms of her husband Max on June 6, 2020.
She was born September 25, 1933 in Aberdeen, Idaho to Floyd Martin and Hazel Ivy (Harris) Garder.
Glenda met her sweetheart in Jr. High while attending school in Ogden, Utah. She married William Max Gardner on August 17, 1950 in Coalville, Utah and was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 15, 1964. Together they have five daughters.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in various callings including primary, young women's, relief society and as a visiting teacher.
She held "club"^with her friends enjoying lunch and playing games together for over forty years.
Glenda was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and was a wonderful cook. She loved hosting her family parties and holding weekly dinners. She loved working in her yard and maintaining her flower beds.
She is survived by her daughters; Nancy (Larry) Mills, Debbie (Larry) Puly, Denise (Louis) Call, Jerilyn (Anthony) Woodbury Martinez; 20 grandchildren, 54 great-grand children and one great-great-grandchild. Brother, Paul Garder and sisters; Joyce Coy, and Betty Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband Max; parents; daughter Jeanie Barnes Eggli, sons-in-law; Greg Woodbury, Frank Barnes, Robert Eggli and brothers; Floyd Garder and Jack Garder.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Clinton City Cemetery. A private family viewing will be held prior to the service.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah
