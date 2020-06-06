Glenda (Kappy) Nalder, 75, passed away peacefully at her home, in the early morning hours, on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Kappy was born in Columbia, SC to Donald and Virginia Medler. As the daughter of a military man, she traveled the States, finally settling in Ogden, UT as a teenager.
Kappy married the love of her life, Roy C Nalder, on December 31, 1963. They enjoyed 51 years together until his passing on May 24, 2015.
Kappy is survived by her brother Tom (Tina) Medler; daughter Tamara (Dan) Parkin; sons Russell C Nalder, and Todd (Susan) Christensen; grandchildren Wade (Sydney), Amanda, Rylee (Alexis), R.J., Shai-Anne, Cache, and Paige; great-grandchildren Ryder and Jordyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Donny, and sister Janet.
Kappy enjoyed amaretto cherry cordial ice cream, homemade tapioca pudding, walking, fishing, gardening, canning, sudoku puzzles, and trips to Wendover and Lava Hot Springs. She was the best cheerleader at all the grandkids' activities.
Special thanks for the care and compassion provided by Inspiration Hospice these last six months.
It was her desire that her remains be cremated and interned next to her beloved husband during a private family service at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.