GLENN ANTHONY ABEYTA

August 2, 1960 ~ April 3, 2020
Glenn was born in Ogden, Utah to Joe and Pressie Abeyta on August 2, 1960. He passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2020 of a heart attack at the age of 59.
He was raised in Sunset, Utah were he attended Doxey Elementary, Sunset Junior High School, and Clearfield High School, class of 1978. Glenn played on the Falcon's baseball team, he was a fabulous pitcher.
Glenn's favorite activities were hunting, fishing, and camping out. He enjoyed family BBQ'S and eating good food. He was a dedicated husband, father, grand father, son, and brother.
Glenn worked for Kimberly Clark for 30 years. Glenn was dedicated to his job and was a very hard worker. He was planning to retire on his 60th birthday in August.
Glenn is survived by his wife Jan, his son Adam (Angie), daughters Melissa, Teisha (Kevin), step-daughter Brandee (Jim). He is also survived by his Mother Pressie (Vern), and his sisters Brenda, Rita, and Cindy (Lenny), nieces Michelle and Gina, Father and Mother in-law (John and Verla), three grandchildren, Della, Layla, and Knoxx, five step-grandchildren Dyllan, Kylee, Jordan and Jason and Shelby. Glenn was preceded in death by his Father Joe, Uncle Hoover, and step-son Korey.
Cremation was entrusted to Premiere Funeral Services, Roy, UT. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and State Guidelines there will be no public service.
A celebration of Glenn's life will be held at a later date.