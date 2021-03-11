Glenn Clark Peterson
April 2, 1930 ~ March 5, 2021
Glenn Clark Peterson, 90, passed away March 5, 2021, at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home of age-related illness. He was born April 2, 1930 in Mesa, Arizona to Howard and Afton Clark Peterson. He married Marlene McKinley in St George, Utah in 1951 and they are the parents of two daughters and a son. As a school teacher, he taught in Randolph, Utah, at Ogden High School, Highland Jr. High, and The School for the Deaf and Blind. After retirement, he volunteered at the Dl and the Forest Service and at the Ogden Temple. He loved his family with all his heart. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a very strong testimony of the Gospel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers; Dean, Marion, and Reed; his son, Ron and his great-granddaughter, Anna Bella. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his daughters, Karen (Val) Evans, Dona (Don) Hancock, 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and his sister, Winona Reber.
We thank the staff at George E. Wahlen for their kind care and for Bristol Hospice and Nichole and her staff for making his passing sweet.
A family funeral will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.