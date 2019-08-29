Glenn Ray Folker

Our Dad, Grandpa and Brother, Glenn Folker, passed away on August 6, 2019, of natural causes. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was born on February 22, 1949, to Dale and Agnes Folker. He grew up in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Eddy's Bakery in Ogden, and later went to work for Metz Bakery in Salt Lake City, before retiring.
He married Lola and they had a son, Camron. They were later divorced.
He married Julie they had a daughter, Cami. They were ater divorced.
He is survived by his son, Camron and grandson Tiberus, brothers: Robert (Char), Jeff, Jerry (Chris), sister Marcia ( Brent deceased) Stephens and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cami, brother Larry, sister Linda and parents, Dale and Agnes.
Glenn was a very giving and caring person with a sense of humor, that will not be forgotten. He was a quick to go without, so that he could give to someone else. When he loved you, he loved you with all he had.
In keeping with his wishes, no service will be held.