1931 ~ 2019
Glenn Thomas Clary born January 8, 1931, in Montpelier, Idaho, at his Grandma Bridges home. He was born to Winnifred E. Bridges and Joseph Howell Gunn. He attended schools in Idaho until he was 10 then moved to Ogden to live with his mom and new step-dad, Frank Clary. He loved his new dad and legally took his name, Clary.
Glenn had a long career in law enforcement. In 1957, he started with Sunset Police Dept., then Davis County Sheriff. He transferred to Orange County Sheriff's Dept. and worked there from 1964 through 1982. He retired from Orange County and came home to Utah where he served as Riverdale Police Chief from 1982 to1990. He served as Davis County Sheriff from 1991 to 1995. He ended his career in the Utah State Medical Examiner's office in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank, sisters Deanne (Rick) Beyer, Sheri Lynn (Frank) Warner, son Greg Clary and daughter Robin Leversen. He is survived by his wife Donna, son Jeff Clary (Judy) CA, daughters Kim Collier, OR, Heidi Romero, UT and daughter-in-law Jan (Greg) Clary, UT.
The family wishes to thank all the caregivers and staff at Barrington Place and Brio Hospice for all their care (esp. Tina, Amy, Allyson, Nicole and Brie).
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Syracuse South Stake Center, 1956 S. 3000 W. Syracuse, UT. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington, Blvd., Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: