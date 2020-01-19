Glenna Austad Miller Watkins Mecham

March 22, 1934 ~ January 17, 2020
Glenna Mecham passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, in the home of her daughter, Jill, in American Fork, Utah. She lived the previous five years with her daughter, Gail, in Cedar City.
She was born March 22, 1934, in Ogden, Weber, Utah to Grant and Ora Verla Raty Austad, oldest of four children.
She married Marvin C. Miller on May 13, 1950, in Logan, Cache, Utah. They were later sealed in the LDS Logan Temple on June 30, 1952. They divorced in 1965. They had five children; Kathryn (Bill) Greenwald, Roy; Gary Miller (deceased); Gail Morris, Cedar City; Glen Miller, Salt Lake City; and Debra (Parker) Fawson, North Logan.
She married Baker C. Watkins on January 8, 1966, in Elko, NV. They later divorced. They had four children; David (Carol) Watkins, Surprise, NV; Brett Watkins (deceased); Darin Watkins, Ogden; Jill (Robert) Butler, American Fork.
She married Delbert Mecham on January 2, 1993, in Ogden, Weber, Utah and welcomed his three children to her family; Gary (Becky) Mecham; Debbie (David) Gast; and Rebecca (Ken) Nelson. They retired to Southern Utah and then Mesquite. He died in October 2004.
Glenna served in many positions as a teacher and Relief Society President in the LDS church. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crocheting. She also enjoyed the association with many friends and family over the years and spent many years playing Pinochle with a special group of friends.
She was a Real Estate agent for several years and started her own company. She worked at I.R.S., D.D.O., and H.A.F.B. She retired from Hill A.F.B. After moving to Mesquite, she found a new passion in painting landscapes.
Glenna has 24 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters; LaRae Kellos, CA; Ruth (Chuck) Whiting, CA; brother; Robert (Renee) Austad, UT; step-sister Charlene Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons; sister, Annette (Lyle) English; and step-brother, Mike (Sandee) Stowell.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's^Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S, Roy, UT.
