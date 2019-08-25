Glenna Marie South Jones

December 5, 1926 ~ August 22, 2019
Glenna Jones, 92, passed away on August 22, 2019, at her daughter's home in Orem, Utah. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on December 5, 1926, to Lorenzo Snow South and Ruth Amelia Biorn South.
She married Eugene C. Jones on November 12, 1943. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1958. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many church positions throughout her life.
Glenna worked in the office of her family's saw mill business (South & Jones.) taking care of the books, feeding lumber jacks, and doing much more.
She was an avid reader and loved spending time in the Timber which it was her favorite place to be with her father. She was a wonderful mother, sister and friend; always there helping others when needed.
Glenna had the ability of making every space feel like home for her family, whether they were in a one room cabin or a brand new home.
The family would like to recognize her daughter, Gwen for her love and care in helping their mother the last several years; and, also Encompass Hospice for their amazing service and care.
Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Dan and Burton South, sister Donna Dickerson, daughter- in-law Kathy and son-in-law Michael Layne.
Survived by her children Jeannie Layne, David (Raelene) Jones, Gwen (Keith) Covington, Barry (Kelly) Jones, Sharon (Rich) McCafferty, 20 grandchildren, numerous great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her surviving siblings are: Gayle (Gordan) Stuart, Connie (Jon) Lunsford, JoAnn (Gaylon) Thornock and Evelyne South.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the South Weber 5th Ward, 2620 E. 8200 S, South Weber, UT. Friends may visit with family on Monday, August 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton UT; and 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Interment, Evanston, Wyoming Cemetery.
