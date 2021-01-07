Glenna Rae Larson Carpenter
August 1, 1944 - January 4, 2021
Glenna Rae Larson Carpenter, treasured wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side on January 4, 2021 of heart failure. She was born on August 1, 1944 in the small community of Mayfield, Utah to Byron and Eula Larson. She loved her small town and the many large family gatherings growing up. We know that when she passed, she had a joyous reunion with her parents and sister Beth Ann, who left Mom's life too soon.
Mom married our dad, Art Carpenter, her eternal companion on June 7, 1968 in the Manti Temple. They celebrated 52 wonderful years together. Mom and Dad enjoyed living a short time in Hawaii when they were first married and then moved to Ogden where they raised three wonderful daughters whom she absolutely adored and spoke with daily as well as her favorite son. As a homemaker, she created a home full of love, a place where everyone felt welcome, and memories that will be forever cherished.
Mom's life was full of Christlike service. She never put her own needs before those of others. After losing her father when she was only 19 years old and her only sister just a few years later, Mom took great care of her mother who had experienced loss in her life and had numerous health problems for nearly 30 years. Mom never complained about spending this time with her mother and was with her to the end. She loved serving others and bringing smiles to everyone's faces. She did everything she could to serve people and put their needs above her own and she never rested. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and faithfully served in many callings. Her favorite calling was that of a ministering sister. She loved ministering to those around her and truly cared about people, never judging anyone.
Her greatest joy in life came from her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and reading stories to them. She was everyone's greatest support and their loudest cheerleader. She could clearly be heard cheering from the stands at sporting events or smiling proudly at recitals, and she was always proud of everyone (win or lose).
She looked forward to family parties and she made each one special, whether it was cooking fantastic meals, playing cards, letting the grandkids win at games, or putting on a massive Easter Egg Hunt in her backyard, everyone loved spending time with Grandma.
Glenna Rae is survived by her husband and four children; RaeAnn (Mark) Jarvis, Trudy (John) Evans, Amy (Justin) Hoyal and Chad (Kristina) Carpenter along with 17 much beloved grandchildren; Cody (Lauren), Aaron, Carly, Abby, Kaylee, Parker, Alexander, Cristian, Isabel, Rebecca, Zane, Coleman, Aidan, Zoey, Hayden, Hunter, and Sienna. She is also survived by her favorite brother Arlo (Darlene). She was preceded in death by her parents Byron and Eula and her sister Beth Ann.
The family would like to thank the Emergency Room staff and Cardiovascular Unit at McKay Dee Hospital for the wonderful care they provided. It was hard for Mom to let other people help her, because she never wanted to put people out and even apologized daily to the hospital staff for having to help her. Glenna Rae's loving legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with and lovingly served.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 8th from 6-8 pm at Myers Mortuary (845 Washington Blvd.) The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Paradise Acres Ward building (236 Porter Avenue, Ogden, Utah 84404) and will be live streamed at myers-mortuary.com on Glenna Rae's obituary. Interment will be at the Washington Heights Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please find a couple of LDS Missionaries and buy them lunch as Mom always did. If you don't see missionaries, please donate to the General Missionary Fund.
Condolences may be shared at myers-mortuary.com.