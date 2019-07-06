Glenna Yancey

April 28, 1920 ~ July 1, 2019
Glenna Jones Yancey, died in her home on July 1, 2019, at the age of 99. She was born on April 28, 1920, to Tom and Sadie Jones in Kanesville, Utah. She was the fifth of nine children, and treasured memories of her childhood for her entire life.
In 1940, she married Kenneth E. Yancey, beginning 58 years of a wonderful marriage. They built seven houses in the Ogden and Spokane, Washington areas, and Glenna thrived on turning them into lovely homes. She was an immaculate housekeeper, an exquisite seamstress and quilter, a great cook and hostess, and an accomplished stained-glass artist.
Glenna was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in every calling she received. She especially enjoyed weekly 600-mile round trips to serve in the Seattle Temple. She was a kind and gentle person to the end.
She is survived by her children, Jill (Doug) Mitton and Val (Liz) Yancey; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Cleone Folkman and Rae Meyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband, her son, Van, a great-grandson, Nathan Yamasaki, and seven siblings.
A graveside service will be held at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E. 2850 N., North Ogden, Utah, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Thank you to Annette and Juanita.
Good job, Mom. You'll be an amazing angel.
Condolences may be shared at: