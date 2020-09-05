Gloria E. Soto McKean
October 8, 1961 - August 27, 2020
Gloria E. Soto McKean passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Lomond Peak Nursing Home.
Gloria worked for Ogden City Recreation. She served her city for many years until illness over came her. She had a big heart for people and animals.
She is survived by her brothers Nicolas and Mario (Peg) Soto and her sisters Cecilia (Mike) Malone and Rita (Neil) Werenskjold. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry McKean, and her parents Domingo and Beatrice Soto.
Gloria was laid to rest at Ogden City Cemetery. A heart felt thank you to Inspirations Hospice for the loving care you gave Gloria. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Ogden Animal Shelter in memory of Gloria.