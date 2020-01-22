Gloria Israelsen Mansfield

February 24, 1937 ~ January 11, 2020
Gloria I. Mansfield, 82 passed away on January 11, 2020, at Country Care Assisted Living. Gloria was born on February 24, 1937, in Logan, Utah to Henry Ward and Julia Federico Israelsen. She graduated from Davis High. Gloria was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was very passionate in her faith and love for our Lord and Savior. She served an LDS Mission in the Swiss-Austria mission beginning in 1960 and held many positions in the church over the years. She made a positive impact on many lives throughout her lifetime.
Gloria married Thomas P. Woods in 1966. She adopted Toms' son Allan and became a wonderful mother and his best friend. She became grandma to two wonderful granddaughters and was blessed to take care of them each day until they became school age. Between them, they later gave her a wonderful grandson and two beautiful great-grandchildren. Over time Gloria inherited six more grandchildren and two more beautiful great-grandchildren. Gloria and Tom divorced after 30 years of marriage.
Gloria married Leland W. Mansfield on June 10, 1997, in the Ogden Temple. Gloria inherited seven amazing Mansfield kids and their spouses. Over the years she was blessed with 20 additional grandchildren and she loved each of them as if they were her own children. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family, helping people in need, cooking and vacationing.
Gloria is survived by her son Allan Woods (Debbie), seven Mansfield kids and their spouses, brother Butch (Martha), sister-in-law Nelda (Harold), 28 grandkids and four great- grandchildrenn and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Leland W., parents Ward and Julia Israelsen, brother Harold Jay Israelsen and sister Edith Karren Israelsen Anglin.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Care Assisted Living for taking care of Gloria for the past six years. Special thanks to Debbie (daughter-in-law) who took extra good care of her and shared her love. We would also like to thank the angels at Canyon Home Care & Hospice for taking such great care of Glorias hospice needs.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Farmington 23rd Ward, 1395 S. 200 E. Farmington. A Viewing will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:45 AM. The funeral service will begin at 1:00. If sending flowers, please send to the church address. They can be delivered after 9:00 AM on the 25th.
