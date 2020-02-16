July 29, 1939 ~ February 10, 2020
Gloria Jean Smith Van Denakker, 80, of Ogden, Utah, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020.
Gloria was born in Tremonton, Utah, on July 29, 1939, to Alvin Dewain Smith and Edith Johns. She graduated from Weber High School in 1957. She secured a clerical position at Hill Air Force Base and there met the love of her life, Wayne Van Denakker. Gloria and Wayne married in 1960, and they lived together in Ogden, UT. Together they raised their only son, DeWayne.
Gloria^s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, particularly her grandsons Brody and Justin, their wives, and her great-grandson Kainin. She celebrated their successes, grieved for their losses, and acted as a friend and confidant.
Gloria was active, full of life, and fiercely independent up until the very end. She was an avid golfer and mall walker, enjoyed bowling, dancing, listening to rock-n-roll (especially The Rolling Stones), going to the "picture show", and lunch dates with her treasured friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her beloved son DeWayne, her parents, and her sister Connie.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
