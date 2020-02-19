Gloria Jeanne Chrysler Caneen

January 9, 1926 ~ February 12, 2020
Gloria Jeanne Chrysler "launched" into the next world on February 11, 2020, from Sun City, Florida. She died of natural causes and had just celebrated her 94th birthday. Born January 9, 1926, Gloria grew up during the depression in Oklahoma City where she attended Central High School, graduating in 1944. While in high school during WWII she often attended USO dances. One night, she met an Air Force B-17 waist gunner currently serving in the famed 8th Air Force, named Ivan Caneen. He was a dapper dresser and a good dancer. Soon, he was sent to England, but she and Ivan continued to correspond by writing steamy letters back and forth all through the war. When Ivan came home, they were married in Oklahoma City on October 31, 1944. Together, they had three children and gave them a small-town "Norman Rockwell" childhood in Versailles, NY. Gloria was the greatest mother a child could ask for. She was famous for her winter picnics (no small feat in upstate NY), her lemon meringue pie, and her cheerful attitude. Her greatest attribute was her ability to love, and her life was dedicated to nurturing those that she loved.
The family pulled up stakes and moved to Utah in 1971, where Gloria obtained a secretarial position at Dixon JHS in Provo, Utah. She retired from that job in 1988. After retirement, the couple had a lot of fun with their Squaw Peak Good Sam camping club in Provo. They liked to travel and covered many miles all over the United States, Canada and Mexico in their RV. They also took trips to both Europe and New Zealand.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband; Ivan Caneen, mother; Nina Rea Chrysler Cook, father; Claude Walter Chrysler, brother Donald Chrysler and grandson Patrick Caneen. She is survived by her sisters, Duane (Walt) Anderson and JoAnn (Ron) Rosiere, sons; Steve Caneen (Debbie), Jeffery Caneen (Jan) and daughter Nancy Roginski (Richard) also eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was anxious to reunite with her family "on the other side," and with her best life-long friends, Maria Fort and Ann Conrad. Gloria's goal was to stick around until President Trump was re-elected, unfortunately she didn't quite make it.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sun Towers, Sun Terrace and Sun City Hospice in Sun City, Florida for the care they provided Gloria in her last days.
There will be a private viewing, but we welcome all friends to attend the Graveside Services at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at American Fork City Cemetery (26 West 600 North). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
