SERVICE LOCATION CORRECTION
Gloria Martinez Montez
March 8, 1952 ~ July 23, 2021
Gloria Martinez Montez was born on March 8, 1952, in Ogden, UT to Raymond and Lucy Vigil Martinez. Gloria left this world on July 23, 2021.
Gloria married Thomas Montez on February 12, 1972, a marriage that lasted 49 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Gloria is survived by her husband, Thomas Montez; two daughters, Ranae (Jerry) Prieto and Heather (Manuel) Lopez; seven grandchildren, Valerie, Vincent, Daniel, Ashley, Teresa, Angelisa, and Dominique; and 16 great-grandchildren; and 5 siblings.
Gloria was employed since age 16 working during the summer at HAFB, she worked in the machining profession as a deburrer. She worked at Parker Hannifin and retired in 2015 from Williams Int. after 25 years with them.
She enjoyed every chapter of her life. She loved to camp, fish and go to Wendover. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. She loved birthdays, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Gloria was a devout Catholic from cradle to grave.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Soares at the Huntsman Cancer Center and UofU, CNS Hospice Care for all their assistance, and Lindquist's Mortuary staff for the kind and gentle care they gave our Queen, and especially to the family who assisted with caregiving duties.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com