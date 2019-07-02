Gloria Talbot

May 16, 1936 ~ June 28, 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend, Gloria Smart Talbot, returned home to our loving Heavenly Father and family on June 28, 2019, at the age of 83 at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah after a 10 to 15 year battle with Alzheimer's (Dementia).
Gloria DeLone Smart Talbot was born on May 16, 1936, in Preston, Idaho to Parley Orlando Smart and Mildred Elvira Jensen. She grew up in Preston, Idaho on the family farm. Gloria attended Preston schools and graduated from Preston High in 1954.
After high school Gloria worked three summers at Jackson Lake Lodge north of Jackson Hole, Wyoming and attended Ricks College for two years. She transferred to USAC (USU) for the fall quarter in 1956.
Gloria worked for five years in Preston as a "Number Please" telephone operator until the office went dial. While working as a telephone operator in January 1959, Gloria married Clenn Talbot from Lewiston, Utah. Gloria worked at Thiokol (ATK) for four years, while Clenn finished his degree at USU in Logan, Utah.
In, July, 1964, they moved to Bountiful, Utah where Clenn went to work for Ford Motor Company. Gloria worked at the University of Utah Computer Center for the next five years. While living in Bountiful they had two children - a daughter Traci and a son Dean.
In 1972, Ford transferred them to Davenport, Iowa for four years. In 1976, they were transferred to San Jose, California for two years. In 1978, Ford transferred them to Detroit, Michigan where they stayed 20 years until Clenn retired.
When the children were out of the home, Gloria went to work at the 35th District Court in Plymouth, Michigan as a Court Clerk for 11 years. Clenn and Gloria both retired and moved back to Utah, in 1998, and now live in Farr West, Utah.
On July 8, 1988, Gloria and Clenn were sealed in the Chicago Temple. Gloria was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through the years she has served in many LDS Ward and Stake positions including working in the family history center. Gloria loved her family and children. She was very active as an adult Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader. She cared for her terminal ill son for 16 years, had foster children in her home for years and loved and cared for children all her life.
Gloria and Clenn loved to travel and see the world. After retiring they took their most exciting trip to China and Thailand for five weeks. They have enjoyed many trips to Europe and other counties through the years, plus several Cruises.
Gloria is preceded in death by her son Dean, her father and mother Parley and Mildred Smart, her brothers Parley Smart and Corky Smart, and a brother-in-law Marv Priestley. She is survived by her husband Clenn; her daughter Traci "Tom" Lambrose, brother Brent "Ruth" Smart, and sister Judy Priestley. She has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family of Gloria Talbot would like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Willow Glen Health and Rehab Care Center in Brigham City, Utah for their special kindness and care they gave Gloria for 26 months. Gloria's family would also like to give special thanks to the staff at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah, for their special kindness and care they gave Gloria the last three months of her life. And, many thanks to Bristol Hospice for their kindness and care during Gloria's last two and a half years. These people will always be in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Willard Utah Stake Center, 8230 S., Hwy 89, Willard, Utah. (From I-15 take exit 351, go north on Hwy., 89 about 1 mile). Friends may visit with family on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S., 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Saturday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church in Willard.
Interment will be in the Lewiston, Utah Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: