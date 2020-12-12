Golden Frederick Flint
Golden Frederick Flint, "Fred", passed away peacefully on December 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Dad loved the outdoors; camping, fishing, hunting, and sports. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and retired from the Defense Depot of Ogden.
Fred will be missed by the many that knew and loved him. Dad was a loving father to Carrie, Stacey, Wendy (Brent) and Golden Lyle (Rachel) and Grandpa to nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Golden E. and Elverna. He is survived by his siblings, Ellen (Darrell) and Walter (Elaine).
To celebrate his life, we will be spreading his ashes in his beloved Uintah Mountains with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to RMEF, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Inc. Fred annually supported this foundation to show his love of the outdoors and wildlife.
