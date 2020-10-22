Gordon Grant Evans
July 24, 1935 ~ October 16, 2020
Gordon Grant Evans passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born July 24, 1935 in Magna, Utah.
He lived most of his life in Ogden, Utah and attended Ogden High School.
Gordon was proud to serve his country as a United States Marine. In his later life he was not as lean, not as mean, but always a Marine.
Gordon was married and divorced from Sally Williams and Joan Richards.
He spent his active years as a carpet layer and was considered one of the best in his field.
Gordon loved his garden and enjoyed preserving what he grew. He never ate any of the delicious items he canned but enjoyed giving everything away to friends and family. He loved the company and companionship of his cats.
Gordon is survived by his brother Mark (Lynn), daughters; Korleen May, Rachel Evans, stepdaughter Machele Brass and a son Kory Evans, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Dr. Grant M. Evans, mother Anna Alfreda Evans, and a sister LoRene Grondel (John) and a grandson Mitch Evans.
Gordon's family would like to thank the V.A. Hospital, Holiday Health, and Heritage Park and their wonderful staff.
An informal Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Please follow COVID-19 practices by wearing face masks and social distancing.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com