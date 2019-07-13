April 27, 1942 ~ July 6, 2019
Gordon Joseph Stoddard lost his battle with multiple myeloma cancer on July 6, 2019, which took him way to soon. He was born April 27, 1942, in Ogden, Utah to Charles and Eloise Stoddard. He resided in West Point for 50 years, and attended West Point Elementary and attended Clearfield High School. He served in the Army. He married Sandra Marie Banks, and they have been married for 48 years.
Gordon was one of Utah's finest Water Well Drillers for 55 years. He enjoyed fishing and loved being a snowbird in Black Meadow Landing, then another 6 months in Utah. He had so many friends and he is going to be missed sorely.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; and his three daughters; Kimberely Perry, Misty Smith, and Jolene Jensen; six granddaughters, and eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Warren Stoddard, two sisters, Charlene Buchmiller, Diane Kaptenov.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and all his uncles, and many relatives.
A special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Layton Intermountain, and also to all the great doctors and nurses that took care of him at the McKay-Dee ICU, they kept him comfortable till his poor body could not take anymore.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 P.M., and prior to services from 10-10:45 A.M.
Interment will be at the Hooper City Cemetery where Military Honors will be presented.
You may send condolences to the family at: