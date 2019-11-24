November 8, 1932 ~ November 21, 2019
Gordon LeRoy Phelps passed away on November 21, 2019, at the age of 87, in Farr West, Utah. Gordon was born November 8, 1932, in Fillmore as the 7th of 10 children.
He graduated with degrees from Weber State and the University of Utah. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Gordon was sealed for time and all eternity to Louise Forster on March 25, 1955 in the Manti Temple.
They are parents of four children with 16 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
Gordon is survived by his children Margo Palmer (Brian) of Kooskia ID, Gary Phelps (Laurie) of Livermore CA, and Calleen Johnson (Michael) of Farr West UT; and also by siblings Tom Phelps of Soda Springs ID, Dell Phelps of Kearns, Ned Phelps (DeNeice) of Newton and Deloris Watson of Sandy.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Forster and their son Gordon L, by his parents Ward Robert Phelps and Emma Laura Day, and by siblings Ward, Anna Laura, Dean, and Lelia.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You"^to Holly, Jackie, staff and all the residents of Seasons Assisted Living, and to AFI Hostice, for their loving care for Dad these last three years.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Farr West Utah Poplar Stake Center located at 1745 N. 2300 W., Farr West, UT.
