Gordon Leslie Belnap
November 17, 1929 ~ June 11, 2021
Gordon Leslie Belnap passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. He was born in the home of his parents Arias Guy and Mabel Harris Belnap in Ogden, Utah. He attended schools in Ogden City and graduated from Ogden High School in 1947 and attended Weber College.
He served as an Army Photographer with the 45th Signal Company, Thunderbird Division during the Korean War. Following this service he lived in Salt Lake City and graduated from the University of Utah in 1956 with a degree in Business Management. He moved to California where he began his banking career with Bank of America in San Francisco, living in Walnut Creek and San Leandro, California. He returned to Ogden and worked for Commercial Bank (now Key Bank) as Vice President of the Real Estate Department.
Gordon was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many church callings. He served an LDS Mission to Finland from 1949 to 1952 and with his wife, Sharon, served in the Ogden Utah Inner-City Mission from 2015 to 2018.
He was active in the community in the Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Ogden Board of Realtors, Weber County Homebuilders, Member Weber County Welfare Board, Treasurer Weber County Democrats, campaign manager for Congressman K. Gunn McKay, President Ogden Lions Club, member of Lake Bonneville Council Boy Scouts and president of "All Faces West" pioneer pageant.
Gordon retired from banking in 1974, then established US Mortgage Company and Mortgage Computer Association, retiring after 40 years.
He was a licensed pilot, enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling, boating at Lake Powell, his cabin in Eden, Utah, an annual trip to Yellowstone, and his winter home in Mesquite, Nevada.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Sharon Fife Belnap; two sons from his previous marriage to Joy McArthur; Brian Lee (Karen) Belnap, Liberty, Utah and Brent Jay (Lorinda) Belnap, Ogden, Utah; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Alan Leslie Belnap and Steven A Belnap; two brothers, Ralph Belnap and Donald Belnap; and two sisters, Lois Erickson and Mildred Evans and their spouses.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., where military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Combined Veteran's Honor Guard or Disabled American Veterans, care of Lindquist Mortuary.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com