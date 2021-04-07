Grace (Nellie) Rhynsburger Richards
Grace (Nellie) Rhynsburger Richards, 73, passed from this life at home, after a prolonged illness, on April 3, 2021. Grace was born and raised in Ogden, Utah. She met her husband, Stephen Richards, and they were married in 1964 until his death in 2007.
Grace graduated from Weber State College in 1986 with a B.A. in Nursing and started her nursing career shortly after in St. Louis, Mo. She loved being a nurse and worked throughout her career in skilled nursing facilities, always holding a special place in her heart for her older patients. Grace enjoyed handcrafts, reading, and spending time with her poodle, Domino.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Richards, her brother, Larry Rhynsburger, and her parents Joseph and Nell Rhynsburger.
Grace leaves behind her sister, Sylvia Rhynsburger, her four children; David, Stephanie (Doug), Daniel (Carolyn), Stacie, seven grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, and many, many friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Elevation Hospice. Send condolences to premierfuneral.com.