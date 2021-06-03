Grady "Dean" Wilkes
1957 - 2021
Grady Dean Wilkes passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by some of the favorite women in his life. Dean was born May 10, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah the son of Grady Austin Wilkes and Elinor Pearl Mellor. He graduated from Granger High and attended Dixie State College and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He was a member of the LDS Church.
Dean married Jane Hillary McDougall on April 20, 2002.
Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. He loved to spend time doing the stock market and felt like everyone should be involved in politics. He loved gardening and making his yard beautiful.
Dean is survived by his wife Jane; his mother Pearl Middleton (Norm), sisters, Ann Johnson (Wes), Lorraine Durrant (Dennis), brothers, Cory Wilkes (Melissa), Troy Wilkes, Conley Wilkes (Lisa) and Coby Wilkes; his children Brandie Gardner (Ben), McKinley Wilson (Darryl) and Isaiah Layne. He was preceded in death by his father Grady A. Wilkes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Lorin Farr 5th Ward, 1608 E. 13th St., Ogden. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 4th at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. The service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. the day of the service on Dean's obituary on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
The family would like to thank the amazing people at Symbii Hospice. Donations may be made in Dean's name to Shriner's Hospital for Children - his favorite charity.