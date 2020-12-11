Grant Streeper Maw
August 18, 1926 ~ December 6, 2020 (age 94)
Grant S. Maw passed to the next life with family at his side on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Grant left behind his earthly loved ones and, thankfully, the wheelchair that confined him for nearly 30 years due to FSHD. His example of unconditional love and enduring trials with faith, courage, and a constant smile has left a legacy that will long impact the life of his posterity and all that knew him.
Grant was born in Ogden, Utah, to Glen Jones Maw and Ethelyn Anna Streeper, the eldest of two sons. He graduated from Ogden High School and went on to earn Bachelor and Juris Doctorate Law degrees from the University of Utah. In 1944, he served in the Army during WWII, earning a bronze star. He spent most of his career as a Patent Lawyer in the JAG office at Hill Air Force Base.
Grant was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Grant served several missions for the Church including Toronto, Canada, the Ogden Spanish Branch, and the Baton Rouge Louisiana Mission. He regularly shared his testimony of the truthfulness of the Gospel and eternal families.
Grant married Mildred June Hurst on May 29, 1958, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They raised their family in Ogden, where he was active in civic service, including the Sons of the Utah Pioneers.
Grant will fondly be known for his creativity and love of writing. Favorites are his book of bedtime stories for the grandchildren and analyses of the prophet Zenos. He recited poems from memory and sang favorite songs until his last day. We imagine Dad sailing on that river of crystal light into a sea of dew, from Wynken, Blynken, and Nod. #LightTheWorld.
The family would like to thank the many aides and healthcare professionals who served him lovingly during the last years of his life; especially Harmony Hospice.
Grant is survived by his wife, Mildred June Hurst, and their three daughters, Meridee Theresa Maw Calder (Glen), Cynthia Ann Maw, Jeanette Maw McMurtry (John); 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ethelyn and brother, Lowell.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed under Grant's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.