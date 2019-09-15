May 23, 1933 ~ September 12, 2019
With work gloves on, tool belt strapped, and ladder handy, Grant Val Lofgreen entered into his next life of service on September 12, 2019, ready for his next project.
He was blessed to be born to Louis Grant Lofgreen and Beatrice Carr on May 23, 1933. He and his brother, John Carr, brought much joy to their parents. From them, he learned the value of hard work and service. Dad's earliest job was as a Standard-Examiner paperboy.
Dad was happy to be Ogden-made. He was a proud 1951 graduate of Ogden High and saw his children and grandchildren also graduate from there. He later had the privilege of serving on the Ogden School Foundation.
After graduating from the University of Utah's second MBA class, he accepted a job with Allied Chemical and lived in New York, Dallas, and St. Louis. Later he worked for Thiokol in the Minuteman Missile Division. After 39 years, he retired from Hill Air Force Base as the Deputy Director of the Hill Information Processing Center. Work honors included: The G. Val Lofgreen Conference Room; The Department of Defense Outstanding Civil Service Award; and the Air Force Exceptional Service Award.
He bled Weber State purple and served as the Alumni President. He also served on the Vocational Advisory, Capital Campaign, and President Selection committees, as well as on the Emeriti Board. He and Mom were the Emeriti Homecoming King and Queen and were honored to be selected as two of the most outstanding 100 Weber State University graduates during its Centennial celebration.
Dad valued being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held many positions. He and Mom served two missions. Two grandchildren are currently serving missions. He was currently serving in the Ogden Temple and just completed his 12th year. He had a strong testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and that families are forever.
For many years, Dad and Mom enjoyed their Utah Symphony season tickets and he served on the Ogden Symphony/Ballet Association board.
The July 24th celebration was one of Dad's favorite times. He attended every parade and rodeo and served on the celebration committee for several years. He was a member and officer in the Sons of the Utah Pioneers.
He loved life and had many interests including classical music, his '49 Hudson, Big Yellow (the boat), old movies, target shooting with the grandchildren, writing histories, solving electrical and plumbing problems, his police scanner, popcorn, and brown licorice. He was always learning and had just mastered Apple Watch.
His greatest joy was his family. He and Mom worked very hard to provide memorable family dinners, outings, celebrations, and vacations. In July, they celebrated their 65-year anniversary in Alaska with their family.
Dad is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Launa Costley (Reed), Blair Lofgreen (Colleen); and Marilyn Lofgreen, sister-in-law; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Since Dad generously and quietly served others, the best way to honor him is to do the same.
A viewing will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. A celebration of his life will be Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Country Hills Ward, 1401 Country Hills Drive at 11 a.m. Internment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: