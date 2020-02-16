"Together Again"
Grant Wilford Call, the son of Wilford Call and Alberta Burton died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1934 in Ogden, Utah.
On February 10, 1958 he was married to Sylvia Butcher in the Salt Lake Temple. Sylvia died on June 15, 2015. He loved farming, assisting other, socializing, and being an active church member.
Surviving are his two children, Mrs. Ronald (Janet) Hager and David Call. Also, surviving are two grandchildren: Jeff Hager and Mrs. David (Cherilyn) Olsen, three brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: