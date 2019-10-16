Gregg Frank Allred

August 2, 1949 ~ October 12, 2019
Gregg Allred, 70, our dear husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the waterfowl area West of Corinne, Utah doing what he loved most and hunting with one of his best buddies and grandson, Andrew. Gregg was born in Ogden, Utah on August 2, 1949, the son of Frank L. Allred and Mary "Missy" Ruth Souther Allred. He graduated from Ogden High School, attended Weber State University and served in the United States Air Force. Gregg also was a member of the Weber County Sheriff's Jeep Patrol along with his father.
He married Nancy Harbertson on November 7, 1970, and together they had three wonderful sons. They later divorced.
Gregg later married the love of his life, eternal partner and best friend Tina Ann Thompson on December 13, 1990. With that union he also gained a beautiful daughter. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity.
Gregg worked for many years in the family auto parts business. Later he worked for TCI Cable, Cutrubus Motors and Powder Mountain. He also started several side ventures and at the time of his passing, worked hand in hand with his wife running Black Diamond Shuttle transportation services.
Gregg's biggest loves in life were his family and the outdoors. He came by these through the example of his father and grandfathers. His favorite things to do were to spend time with family and to go fishing and hunting. If he could do both at the same time, he was in heaven. Gregg loved bass fishing and fished professional tournaments for a time, winning many contests and awards. He also enjoyed scouting and coaching little league football. Gregg loved music and was an excellent singer. During his high school years, he sang in a band called 'The Townsmen", which he enjoyed immensely. He also loved scary movies, Halloween and creating spook alleys.
Gregg is survived by his wife, Tina A. Allred (Thompson), Eden: sons, Jason G. Allred, Elk River, MN; Kelley F. Allred, South Ogden; Tracy N. Allred, Coon Rapids, MN; daughter, Charity Judkins, Ogden; five grandchildren, Andrew, Jason, Abbey, Lily and Maya and two sisters, Vicki Allred (Kim) Covieo and Lori Allred (Monte) Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Eden 1st Ward Chapel, 6500 E. 1900 N. Eden, UT. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Meadow View Eden Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
