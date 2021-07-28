Gregory Carroll Kelly
Gregory passed away on July 24, 2021 at his home in Ogden Utah with loved ones by his side after long fight with cancer. Gregory was born on September 20, 1959 in Montclair, New Jersey to Patrick Kelly and Carole Kelly.
Gregory went on to get a bachelors degree at Maryland University. Gregory joined the United States Air Force in March of 1984. Gregory retired after serving 26 years in the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant, he was very proud to defend his country all over the world.
Gregory who went by Greg had many places he called home during his life including New Jersey, Germany, and Utah. Went on many journeys during deployments to Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, and many more. Greg Loved riding his bike or hiking the beautiful mountains of Utah. One of Greg's favorite things in life was to bring family and friends together at his dinner table. While his fine food will be sorely missed, the memories he made there will last forever.
Greg is survived by his son Victor Kelly, daughter Cheyenne Kelly and her fiance Matthew Aguilar, grandchildren Adrian Ortiz and Jacie Aguilar, father Patrick Kelly and his wife Linda Kelly, sister Cindy Hughes and her husband Patrick Hughes, step-sister Jacquelyn Canto, step-brother Scot Riotto, his girlfriend Angela Clifton, four nephews, and one niece. Greg is preceded in death by his son MacGowan Kelly, mother Carole Kelly, and nephew Daniel Hughes.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.