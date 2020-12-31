November 13, 1961 — December 28, 2020
Gregory John Belnap of Idaho Falls, Idaho died Monday afternoon, December 28, 2020, surrounded and cared for by family in Utah. For almost three years with patience, tenacity, and courage Greg fought cancer. He loved to make others smile and was defined by his passionate interest in life and relationships with God and the people he loved. He would always say, "My life is in God's hands."
Gregory John Belnap was born on November 13, 1961 in Ogden, Weber County, Utah to Max and Ora Jean Belnap, and was the youngest of six siblings. He attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ogden High School.
Greg will be deeply missed by his three sisters, Karen Clarke (Mark), Beverly Johnson, Valene Terry (Robert); many nieces and nephews; three aunts; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Janice Garrett; and his brother Douglas Belnap, who died just three days earlier.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11 am at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S., Roy, Utah. Friends and family are invited to visit with family on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the mortuary. Masks and social distancing are required. Those who come for visitation are requested to view the services live on their computers elsewhere, so the Utah state limit of 50 people is respected.
Due to the pandemic, extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at www.lindquistmortuary.com by scrolling down to the bottom of Greg's obituary.
Interment will be in the Hooper City Cemetery, 5301 S. 6300 W., Hooper, Utah.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gregory John Belnap to the Max Gilbert and Ora Jean Belnap Scholarship Fund, Weber State University Development Office, 1265 Village Dr., Dept. 4018, Ogden, Utah 84408-4018.
