Gregory Mark Little
October 16, 1947 ~ May 28, 2021
Our dad, grandpa, brother and friend, Gregory Mark Little, passed away at his home in Roy, UT on May 28, 2021. He was born the youngest of five children to Frank E. and Wilma Betteridge Little on October 16, 1947 in Ogden, UT. He grew up in Roy and graduated from "the old'' Weber High School.
Greg was the definition of a "Renaissance man". He was a lifelong rock hound and a member of the Golden Spike Gem and Mineral Society. He loved to teach and share his knowledge of lapidary. He was known for his spontaneous camping, rock and fossil hunting trips, and especially loved southern Utah as well as Topaz Mountain. He had many hobbies including amateur cinematography, oil painting and wood carving. He was the owner of GML Rock and Wood Art. Greg worked for the federal government for 30+ years and later retired from HAFB where he was a jet engine mechanic.
He married his first wife, Marilyn Green and had two children, Sherry and Dan. He then married Dana Herrin, they later divorced.
He is survived by his daughter Sherry (Kasey) Malan, Mtn. Green, UT; his son Daniel Little, Roy, UT; step-son Joshua Herrin, Sunset, UT; sister Sharon (David) Bennion; brother Kenny (Dixie) Little; four grandsons that he was very proud of: Gus, Gage, Gavyn and Griffin Malan. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Ted and Brent.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
There will be a celebration of his life held at a later date.
Cremation under the direction of Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
