Gregory Mark Pierce (64) passed away July 1, 2020 peacefully at his home in Ogden, Utah after a long, strenuous battle with cancer. He was born on September 1, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington to Helen Rose Glismann and Woodruff Charles Pierce. He was baptized as a member of Elim Lutheran Church.
His father was in the Air Force, which allowed the family to travel around the world during his childhood. They lived in Pakistan, Japan, and then several stateside cities before finally settling down in Ogden Utah.
He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1973 then joined the Navy during the Vietnam War. He served six years as petty officer 2nd class (Em2) as an electrician on the nuclear submarine, The USS Puffer. During his time in the military he was stationed in The Philippines, Hawaii, San Diego, and ended his Naval career in San Francisco.
After his Naval service he returned home and pursued higher education at Weber State University. It was during this time that he met his soulmate Cindy Moore whom he married soon after on June 4, 1987. He worked as an Aircraft Electrician at Hill Air Force Base for many years before moving on and working as a journeyman electrician in the private sector.
When Greg was not hard at work, he could always be found at the nearest golf course, settling into a good book, or listening to his favorite music. He also loved a good cruise with his friends, his family, and his wife ever since their first cruise together on The Sun Viking for their honeymoon. But most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, his kids, and his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Cynthia Sue Pierce, sons Christopher (Brittany), Jason (Denise), daughter Holly, and his grandchildren Cole, Reese, Braxton, and Parker. He is also survived by his older brother Michael Pierce, sister-in-law Cheryl Carter (Arnold), brother-in-law Michael Moore, nephews Brandon and Jody, niece Stefanie (Jesse), and his favorite aunt, Carol Larsen.
He is preceded in death by his mother Helen, his father Woody, and his sister-in-law Iola.
Thanks to all the nurses and doctors at The Huntsman Cancer Institute, CNS Home Health Care and Hospice, and the VA throughout his illness. Special thanks to Dr. Wallace Ackerly, Nicole Robinson, Terry, Carrie, Deanna, and Andrea. Additional thanks to the loving folks at Community United Methodist Church who have been praying, visiting, and supporting the family during this 7-year battle. Your love and care has been invaluable.
Honoring Greg's wishes, he will be cremated under the care of Myers Mortuary.
Due to current restrictions a limited in person service for immediate family only will be held Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Community United Methodist Church. Graveside services will immediately follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family invites all who wish to attend to join both services via livestream which will be available at gregpiercefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider donating to The Huntsman Cancer Institute to help others in their fight against cancer.
An Irish Sailor's Blessing:
May the seas lie smooth before you.
May a gentle breeze forever fill your sails.
May sunshine warm your face,
And kindness warm your soul.
And, until we meet again,
May God bless you and keep you safe.
