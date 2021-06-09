Gregory Max Russell
October 3, 1952 ~ May 26, 2021
Gregory Max Russell passed away on May 26, 2021, at the age of 68, after a short battle with cancer.
Born on October 3, 1952, in Ogden, UT. He was the oldest of two children born to Charlene Shupe Russell and Francis Max Russell. He married Linda Whittemore Myers and together they had two children, Chris of Lander, WY, and Gennie of Ogden, UT. While he rarely expressed his emotions, he often bragged about how proud he was of both his children.
Greg lived in Ogden and worked as a tile setter. He was considered by many to be one of the best in the state of Utah. He was regularly selected to lay tile in one or more homes showcased in the annual "Parade of Homes." He was a man of many talents and excelled at anything that required the use of his hands. He had a big heart and often gave everything he had to help a friend or family member. If anyone asked, he would be there to lend a helping hand.
He was a true lover of nature. Throughout his life he pursued his passions, which included hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and spending time with his family. In his free time, you could find him at the family cabin in Sunridge. Whether it was playing softball or pool, coaching a little league team, repairing a car, or working on the cabin he always sought to live life to the fullest.
Greg is survived by his son Chris Russell, daughter Gennie Tucker, sister Cheri Ann Kelso, grandchildren Alexander, Dartanian, and Emery Russell, Will, JJ, Aric, and Callen Tucker, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and great nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Bryce Wright.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:00 am. The service will be held at the LDS Church located at 2132 W 2700 N, Farr West, UT 84404.
In lieu of flowers, donations and cards can be left at the sign-in table.