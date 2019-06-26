July 30, 1959 ~ June 21, 2019
LAYTON ? Gregory Steven Carroll, 59, passed away June 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 30, 1959, the son of Jack and Mary Carroll in Queens Village, New York. Gregory graduated from St. Francis High School and St. John's College.
Gregory married Denise Laughlin on August 4, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He enjoyed bowling, baseball, gardening but his greatest joys were playing with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife Denise, children: Kristi, Greg, Katie, Jessica, grandchildren: Kalia, Donovan, Lydia, Keith, Lilli, Kourtney, Crue, sisters, Denise, Annmarie and Debbie.
Preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial open house will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Carroll's home, 703 W. 2175 N., Layton. Friends may visit family Friday, June 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
"I think the good Lord is a Yankee"^
? MARIANO RIVERA
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www. childrenswish.org
