Gregory Wendell Noall

February 14, 1947 ~ October 2, 2019
Greg was a very loving person with a big heart, and was always there for friends and family. He loved all of his children unconditionally and loved the times when they worked together at the family cabin.
Greg met and married his soulmate in 2006, Diana Noall, who was continually by his side through all the years of his medical illnesses, which only made them closer in their love for each other.
He will be deeply missed by all his special friends, and children: Jason, Jeff, Jeremy and Jody Robb and husband (Scott), grandchildren: Kaylee and Kyle Robb, Sadee, Hunter, KK, Oden, and Riley Schaad.
Greg retired from HAFB after 40 years and made many friends for a lifetime.
A viewing will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Provident Funeral Home 3800 Washington Blvd., at 7:30 p.m. for those who wish can remain for reminiscing of Greg.
A luncheon for family and friends will be at 2:30-3:30 p.m. For more information email: dnoall1949@msn.com
